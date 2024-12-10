Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,079 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,407,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,318 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,610,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 343.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 509,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10,528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 324,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 321,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $101.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

