Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,388 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

