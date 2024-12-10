Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 701 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $127.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.87. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

