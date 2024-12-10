Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,075 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $20,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,326.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.