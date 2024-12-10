Palamina (CVE:PA) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. 138,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 55,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Palamina Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$8.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Palamina Company Profile

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

