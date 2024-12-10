Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.84 and last traded at $47.84. 52,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 998,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PZZA. KeyCorp lowered Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.82.

Papa Johns International Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa Johns International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 66.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 65.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 225.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

