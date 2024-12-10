Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Holdings Trimmed by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,760 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paymentus by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paymentus by 155.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 141.1% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paymentus from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Paymentus from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Insider Transactions at Paymentus

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 34,272 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $1,280,401.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,478. This trade represents a 25.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 87.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paymentus Stock Performance

PAY opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

Paymentus Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

