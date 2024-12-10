PCM Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
PCM Fund Stock Performance
PCM opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. PCM Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.
PCM Fund Company Profile
