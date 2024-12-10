Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Penske Automotive Group worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 777,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 31.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,280,000 after buying an additional 99,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 12,674.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAG. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $164.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.32 and a 52-week high of $179.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.72 and a 200 day moving average of $157.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

