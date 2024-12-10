PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 9th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

SDHY stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.