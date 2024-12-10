PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 2nd

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.5 %

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $9.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

