Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Sells $6,204,500.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $6,204,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,070. This trade represents a 28.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $120.91. 522,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,627. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $810.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

