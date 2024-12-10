Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MIO stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $126,909.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,843,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,135,883.21. This trade represents a 0.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 57,243 shares of company stock worth $693,638 over the last three months.

