Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.64. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 1,858,534 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on PL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.14.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

