Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1,569.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,403 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,988,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $175,697,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $102,615,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,118,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $67,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.32%.

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

