Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.99 Million in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 80.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 224,400.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FYBR shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Harrobin sold 23,491 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $818,661.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,192.70. This trade represents a 16.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

