Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 617,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 244.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,623,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 1,862,178 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,011,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 314,371 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 85.3% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,539,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 708,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $3,842,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $291.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.87 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 13,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $48,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,537.60. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,355 shares of company stock valued at $152,253. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACCD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens cut their price target on Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Accolade

Accolade Profile

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.