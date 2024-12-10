Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 368,300 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 1,180.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Ferroglobe worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 48.7% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 9,108,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,824,000 after buying an additional 2,981,907 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 3,758,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 234.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,484,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,507 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 159.3% in the second quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 3,133,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,621,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,918 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $805.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Ferroglobe had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $433.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.