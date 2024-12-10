Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 697,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance

BDTX opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

