Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 938,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGB. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau during the second quarter worth $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Gerdau during the second quarter worth $46,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of GGB stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.73. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

