Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys 234 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 180.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after buying an additional 36,380 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 172,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,259,000 after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,145,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total transaction of $307,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,871.40. This represents a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 5,073 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total value of $1,082,426.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,360.48. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,698 shares of company stock worth $1,831,619. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE:AGM opened at $211.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $168.71 and a 1 year high of $217.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.10 and a 200-day moving average of $190.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.04). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.01%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

