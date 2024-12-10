Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys New Stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 1,375.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SFL in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Pareto Securities raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

SFL Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE SFL opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.67.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. SFL had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

SFL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

