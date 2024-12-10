Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $61,000 in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 122.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,023 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 79,391 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 715,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $506.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $87.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. Kearny Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.34%.

Kearny Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.