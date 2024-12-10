Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases 8,215 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 759.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $542.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DH. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, insider William Moschella sold 45,000 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,001. This trade represents a 9.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

