Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases New Stake in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 23.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Radius Recycling by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Radius Recycling

In other Radius Recycling news, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 17,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $301,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,962.40. This represents a 11.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Radius Recycling in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RDUS

Radius Recycling Stock Up 0.6 %

Radius Recycling stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $529.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is currently -8.01%.

About Radius Recycling

(Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.