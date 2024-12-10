Point72 DIFC Ltd Sells 27,378 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lowered its stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,378 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 227,324 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $17,305,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AvePoint by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 934,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 16.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 861,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AvePoint

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $119,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,430,673 shares in the company, valued at $219,509,315.43. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Caci sold 20,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $346,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,133,156.80. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,881. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.