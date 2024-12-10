Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NHI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $28,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,426,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in National Health Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 131,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,465,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors stock opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $86.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $63.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

