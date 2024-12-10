Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Powell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of POWL traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.81. 502,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,177. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $76.29 and a 12 month high of $364.98.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $5,339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,704,513.40. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,679,842. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
See Also
