Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of POWL traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.81. 502,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,177. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $76.29 and a 12 month high of $364.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $5,339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,704,513.40. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,679,842. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

About Powell Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth about $7,225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 1,119.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,886,000 after acquiring an additional 90,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

