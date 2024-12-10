Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT) Insider Catherine J. Lewis Sells 82,010 Shares

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) insider Catherine J. Lewis sold 82,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $578,170.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,782.10. The trade was a 25.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AIOT opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81. Powerfleet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
