Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after acquiring an additional 602,786 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,394 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after purchasing an additional 184,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,178 shares of company stock worth $73,048,712 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $228.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.52 and a 200-day moving average of $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.84 and a 1-year high of $248.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

