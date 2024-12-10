Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) Director Arun Menawat Dr. Acquires 20,000 Shares

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) Director Arun Menawat Dr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.65 per share, with a total value of C$213,000.00.

TSE PRN traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$270.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95. Profound Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of C$9.55 and a twelve month high of C$15.75.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Profound Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

