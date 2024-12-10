ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $8.49. ProPetro shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 782,384 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PUMP. Citigroup reduced their target price on ProPetro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ProPetro

ProPetro Trading Up 17.6 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $954.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, CFO David Scott Schorlemer acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,870.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 112,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,125.12. This represents a 4.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 226.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 87.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.