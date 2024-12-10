ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2024

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BISGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and traded as high as $16.09. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 36,680 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BISFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.78% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.