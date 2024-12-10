ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and traded as high as $16.09. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 36,680 shares traded.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1518 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:BIS Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.78% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

