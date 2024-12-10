Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 379,149 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.04% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $139,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 190.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

PB opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $346,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,934.50. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,093.60. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $604,114 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

