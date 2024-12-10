PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.06, but opened at $50.00. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $50.53, with a volume of 109,429 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 85,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $4,473,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,249.14. This represents a 48.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $921,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,197.56. The trade was a 25.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,950 shares of company stock worth $10,251,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 118,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 149,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 945.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 575,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after purchasing an additional 643,960 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.