Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $23.86 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 334,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $23,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 356.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ELS shares. UBS Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Insider Activity

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,705,886.72. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $387.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.78 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 98.45%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

