Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $28.37 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $28,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 920,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 248.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after purchasing an additional 371,695 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total value of $2,183,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 809,266 shares in the company, valued at $282,708,984.44. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,498 shares of company stock worth $45,116,385. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $353.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.33, a PEG ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

