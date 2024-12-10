Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $31.80 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 695,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

