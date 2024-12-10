Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $36.45 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 324.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,289 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cintas were worth $36,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 299.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,128 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,926 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Cintas by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 293.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,904,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $138.39 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.62 and a 200-day moving average of $201.21.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

