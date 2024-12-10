Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of CVS Health worth $39,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $748,085,000 after buying an additional 3,071,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,527,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,554,475,000 after buying an additional 1,989,066 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,987,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5,864.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

