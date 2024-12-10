Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $42.77 Million in Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,004,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,772,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSUN. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,024,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,846,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $873,000.

NASDAQ FSUN opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80. Firstsun Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.

