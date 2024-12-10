Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $34,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,411,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,140,338,000 after buying an additional 75,194 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,098,000 after buying an additional 260,727 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $609,300,000 after acquiring an additional 403,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,473,897 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $563,070,000 after acquiring an additional 258,732 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130,822 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.34. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.