Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 3,691 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKOH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 9.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Stock Down 1.9 %

Park-Ohio stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $431.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 14.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Park-Ohio

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $308,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,403.05. The trade was a 44.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Profile

(Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.