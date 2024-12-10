Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $393,000 Stake in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Energy Services of America by 46.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Services of America by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 84,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Energy Services of America by 20.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the period. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Energy Services of America

In other Energy Services of America news, Director Jack M. Reynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,365.50. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Kapourales sold 50,000 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 714,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,329.10. The trade was a 6.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

Energy Services of America Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:ESOA opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Energy Services of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

Energy Services of America Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

