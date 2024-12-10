Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $351,000 Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,200. This trade represents a 51.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $160.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.84 and a 200 day moving average of $149.85.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

