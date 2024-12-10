Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.11% of Orange County Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orange County Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Orange County Bancorp from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

OBT opened at $58.87 on Tuesday. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.86). Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Orange County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.53%.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruhl sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $52,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,296. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Listner sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $34,986.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,476.80. The trade was a 16.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,925 shares of company stock valued at $110,969. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Orange County Bancorp



Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

