Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.