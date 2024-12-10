Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 6,166 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,396,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,882 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,823,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,020,000 after buying an additional 316,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,374,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,636,000 after buying an additional 44,598 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NiSource by 53.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,124,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NiSource by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,908,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,415,000 after acquiring an additional 67,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $38.56.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.00 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

