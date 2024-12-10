Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $3.43 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after buying an additional 2,467,316 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $130.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.30. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $119.77 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

