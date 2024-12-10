Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,895 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 556.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 895 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 703.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,028 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,894.97. The trade was a 31.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.78. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average of $87.79.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 12.33%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

